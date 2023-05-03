Turkey: Erdogan announces independence-enabling oil reserve discovery

The discovery of a 100,000 barrels per day oil reserve would potentially mean Turkey would no longer be dependent on external sources but instead become an energy exporter, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement of the new oil reserve discovery on Tuesday, revealing that it is located in the country’s eastern region.

“I’d like to share some fresh good news. We have discovered oil reserves with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day in Cudi and Gabar,” the president said at an opening ceremony of the Karapinar solar power plant.

Erdogan declared that the newly-found petroleum “has a high-quality structure,” and went on to say that “Turkey will no longer depend on others for energy but rather become an energy exporter.”

The oil was at a depth of 2,600 meters (8,530 feet) and will be extracted “with 100 wells and will meet one-tenth of our daily use,” the president said.