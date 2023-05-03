TVP World co-hosts EBU Media Summit

TVP World will co-host the EBU Media Summit which begins in Warsaw on May 3 at 14:00 local time. The two-day event, with the participation of renowned panelists and speakers, will be devoted to challenges lying ahead of the media universe.

“On behalf of the TV Committee and Digital Committee, EBU Media is delighted to welcome EBU Members to the Media Summit 2023, including the Television and Digital Assemblies, on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 May in Warsaw, at the kind invitation of TVP,” the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) wrote on their official website.

The EBU Media Department will offer an overview of the major issues and possibilities facing public service media (PSM) in 2023 over the course of two days.

Keynote speakers and panelists including the Polish Television president Mateusz Matyszkowicz, EBU Deputy Director General Jean Philip De Tender, Director General at LRT Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Media Universe Cartographer Evan Shapiro, and many others will discuss the future of the European media business and examine major industry developments on a global scale.

On the second day of the summit, EBU union elections will take place, with EBU members choosing Chair, Vice Chair as well as Digital and TV committee members in three separate elections.

According to EBU’s website “the EBU Media Summit and Assemblies is a unique meeting place for senior leaders of EBU Members and Associate Members.”