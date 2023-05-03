May 3 Constitution is proof of our identity: Polish PM to the world

On the anniversary of the Constitution of May 3, the New Media Institute in association with Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance, the Polish National Foundation, the Polish Press Agency, and the Foreign Ministry, held yet another edition of the “Telling the World about Poland” project, in which articles written by Polish scholars, describing certain aspects of Polish history, are published in various newspapers around the world.

On the Constitution of the May 3 anniversary, articles about the Polish democratic tradition will be published in major newspapers and websites in dozens of countries around the world.

Telling the World about Poland

“In Polish history, 1791 was an annus mirabilis, a miraculous year that started a ‘legal revolution’ only possible in our homeland. It was not a bloody political coup, civil war or regicide but a revolution brought about by the Sejm. We can be proud of our history. It is not just a story of the distant past but a moral obligation we must honour until the end of time,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote.

“The Constitution adopted on that day is not only a legal act and a historical document but also proof of our identity,” he added.

In turn, Polish philosopher and politician Jan Rokita writes about Polish universalism “the Western Alliance is carrying out the same mission of security and civilisational development that the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, a union of Poles, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Lithuanians, carried out in previous centuries,” he states.

“The first constitution in Europe, some of the first electoral rights for women, assistance to people and religious groups persecuted in other countries, which found protection in Poland, incredible courage in the fight for freedom and democracy, and today solidarity and real, in every dimension, assistance to Ukraine – the world has taken a liking to Polish history, we can see this from the reaction of editors from all over the world,” Michał Kłosowski, the head of international projects at the New Media Institute stated.

Several other scholars also contributed to the project including Historian and head of the foreign service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Prof. Arkady Rzegocki, who wrote about freedom and solidarity written in Polish DNA.

The project

Earlier editions of the project were associated with anniversaries of the outbreak of World War II, the liberation of Auschwitz, the Battle of Warsaw, the January Uprising, and the anniversary of the birth of John Paul II, among others.

Some of the publications of the project reached more than a billion people around the world.