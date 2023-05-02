Late-night comedy shuts down as Hollywood writers go on strike

The late-night comedy programs hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers have been closed as Hollywood writers decide to go on strike for the first time in 15 years owing to poor compensation caused by the proliferation of streaming services.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2.

— Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will all end their broadcasts at the time of the strike.

There will be replays of some of the most well-liked late-night comedy shows in America starting on Tuesday since the union that represents 11,500 Hollywood writers declared it was going on strike as of Monday at midnight.

The most recent strike cost Hollywood USD 2.1 billion and lasted 100 days.

Streaming services cutting money flow

The problem of streaming services, and how they have impacted the economics of the industry, forcing individuals to make less money and labor under more stressful conditions, is a major source of discontent among Hollywood writers.

The writers claimed that the decision to go on strike was made after six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, and Sony.