Blast causes freight train to derail in Russia region near Ukraine

An explosion derailed a freight train in a Russian region bordering Ukraine on Tuesday, sending both the locomotive and some cars off the tracks, authorities said. This is the second train derailment caused by a blast in two days.

The incident occurred in the western Bryansk Region. Russian officials say pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups have made multiple attacks there since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

According to “Baza”, several explosions occurred when a freight train was passing from Bryansk to Karachev.

“An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhetskaya railway station. There were no casualties,” Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

“As a result of the incident, a locomotive and several wagons of a freight train derailed,” he added, without saying who was responsible.

Operator Russian Railways earlier said around 20 wagons had come off the track due to “unauthorized interference”. Snezhetskaya is just to the southeast of Bryansk.

The day before, a freight train derailed after a blast around 150 km (90 miles) to the west of Bryansk.

Pictures of that incident shared on social media showed several tank carriages lying on their side and dark grey smoke billowing into the air. In both cases, the train belonged to Belarusian national railways.

Russian authorities say the region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus, has seen multiple attacks by pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups in the 14 months since Russia invaded.