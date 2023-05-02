Sudan to enter a 7-day ceasefire on May 4

Sudan’s warring military factions agreed in principle to a seven-day ceasefire from Thursday (May 4), South Sudan announced on Tuesday, as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum region disrupted the latest short-term truce.



Over 800,000 Sudanese might flee country amid clashes between army, RSF: U.N.

More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of fighting between military factions, including many who had already come there as refugees, a…

see more

A statement released by the foreign ministry of South Sudan, which had offered to mediate in the conflict, said its President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of a longer truce and of naming envoys to peace talks, to which both sides had agreed.

The credibility of the reported May 4-11 ceasefire deal between Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was unclear, given the rampant violations that undermined previous agreements running from 24 to 72 hours.

The conflict risks developing into a broader disaster as Sudan’s impoverished neighbors deal with a refugee crunch and fighting hampers aid deliveries in a nation where two-thirds of the people already rely on some outside assistance.

The fight continues

On Tuesday, witnesses reported more air strikes in the cities of Omdurman and in Bahri, both on the opposite bank of the Nile river from Khartoum.

Pan-Arab television network Al Jazeera said Sudanese army warplanes were targeting RSF positions, and anti-aircraft fire could be heard from Khartoum.

The United Nations warned that the conflict in Sudan could force 800,000 people to flee the country as battles between rival military factions persisted in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire https://t.co/8n8Rg1E6zz pic.twitter.com/Jw8122uRY6

— Reuters (@Reuters) May 2, 2023

Army jets have been bombing RSF units dug into residential districts of the capital region. The conflict has also spread to Sudan’s western Darfur region where the RSF emerged from tribal militias that fought alongside government forces to crush rebels in a brutal civil war dating back 20 years.

The commanders of the army and RSF, who had shared power as part of an internationally backed transition towards free elections and civilian government, have shown no sign of backing down, yet neither seems able to secure a quick victory.

A conflict that could spill to neighbouring countries

Sudan’s war has forced 100,000 people to flee over its borders and fighting now in its third week is creating a humanitarian crisis, U.N. officials said earlier on Tuesday.

Humanitarian workers say that the conflict risks morphing into a broader disaster as Sudan’s poor neighbors deal with a refugee crisis and fighting blocks aid routes in a nation where two-thirds of people already rely on some outside support.

The World Food Programme’s (WFP) Regional Communications Officer, Brenda Kariuki, told Reuters that the “ripple effect” of the conflict on the region, is significant.

On Monday the WFP announced that it will immediately lift the suspension of its operations in Sudan, put in place after the tragic deaths of its team member. The agency had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

“We had to suspend our operations to assess is it safe for us to reach the people who need us the most,” Kariuki said, adding that safety was the main concern as they attempt to restart their operations.