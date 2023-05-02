New TVP Vilnius studio opens at House of Polish Culture in Vilnius

The House of Polish Culture in Vilnius just opened its entirely new wing on May 2. The grand opening was attended by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte, and Polish Television President Mateusz Matyszkowicz, among others. The building also includes a new TVP Vilnius studio and a new theater room.

“When Lithuania declared its independence, the Polish state was the first to recognize it. Among the signatories of the Act of Independence of Lithuanian were Poles, Lithuanian citizens, all of them, faithful to the common heritage of a country, which consisted of the interaction of separate state entities and cultures within one body,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz said on Tuesday.

As he stressed, we still want to be faithful to this heritage.

“This makes Poles in Lithuania a bridge between Poland and Lithuania. We hope for this concept to be realized by TVP Vilnius,” Matyszkowicz emphasized.

He pointed out that in order to keep this bridge open, Poles in Lithuania need to “preserve their identity, language, and culture.”

“By developing themselves, they develop the Lithuanian state, but also the friendship between our countries. That’s why we established TVP Vilnius, a channel that belongs to Lithuanian citizens who speak the Polish language here and carry Polish culture,” the president of Polish Television said.

In turn, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki focused on Polish-Lithuanian friendship and cooperation, and how the new wing is a good sign of the alliance between both countries.