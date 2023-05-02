For Ukraine, white and red colors mean solidarity: Ukrainian ambassador

The Ukrainian ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, addressed Poles in a recording published on social media on the occasion of the flag day of the Republic of Poland on Tuesday. He stressed that white and red colors are the colors epitomizing bravery and courage, and represent a symbol of hospitality, kindness and empathy for millions of his compatriots who have found shelter here in Poland from Russian barbarians.

“We show great respect to the state and your national symbol,”he said.

“Long live red and white Poland, long live free yellow and blue Ukraine. Together we are stronger.”

He further added: “For us Ukrainians, the white and red colors are the colors of solidarity, which accompany the huge support for Ukraine fighting Russian aggression. The white and red colors are the colors of bravery and courage with which Polish volunteers help Ukraine. White and red colors are a symbol of hospitality, kindness and empathy for millions of my compatriots who found shelter here in Poland from the Russian barbarians, and the white-red and yellow-blue flags together – they are symbols of freedom, brotherhood and steadfastness.”

The Flag Day of the Republic of Poland, celebrated on May 2, was first initiated in 2004; this day is also a celebration of the Polish community and Poles abroad. Historically, Polish national colors derive from the colors of the coat of arms of the Kingdom of Poland and the coat of arms of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. In the symbolism of the Polish flag, white comes from the white of the eagle, which is the emblem of Poland, and the white of Chase – a knight galloping on a horse – the emblem of Lithuania. Both emblems are on red backgrounds of coats of arms. On our flag, white is at the top, because in Polish heraldry the color of the emblem takes priority over the background.