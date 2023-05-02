Eastern Express 02.05

The Middle Corridor is rapidly developing as a new transport route, especially after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It leads from China and Southeast Asia to Europe, bypassing the territory of the Russian Federation. It is important not only as a China-Europe transit route, but as a route for the export of energy resources from Central Asian and South Caucasus countries to Europe. Tune into Tuesday’s episode of Eastern Express to learn more about this transit route and its geopolitical implications.



Bruce Pannier joined TVP World on Tuesday’s edition of Eastern Express to give more insight on the details of the transit route and its geopolitical implications.