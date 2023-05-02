Bulgarian prosecutors stand in support of country’s prosecutor general

Bulgarian prosecutors demonstrated in support of the country’s prosecutor general on Tuesday after officials said he escaped an attempted assassination the previous day.

An explosive device including shrapnel, detonated as a car carrying Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev was passing by on Monday near the village of Kovatchevtsi, officials said.

An assassination attempt was made on Bulgarian Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev. A bomb exploded on the way of his cortege.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor survived. pic.twitter.com/uD4s9zNE1Q

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 1, 2023

Wearing their official red robes, prosecutors stood outside the Sofia Court House in support of Geshev and were calling for more protections for justice officials.

Geshev’s spokeswoman Siyka Mileva said “a war was being waged” with the aim of weakening prosecutors, and Geshev had been “subjected to a long-standing, unprecedented attack”.

Investigation ongoing

Separately, interim Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said security protocols for officials would be examined and that work was ongoing to identify the perpetrators of the alleged attack.

Demerdzhiev said there were suspects, but did not go into detail.

Geshev is a controversial figure in Bulgaria, and his appointment in 2019 attracted protests by critics saying he would do little to tackle high-level corruption in the country.