Polish, Lithuanian PMs meet to discuss unity against Russian threat

Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has hailed the strong partnership between Poland and Lithuania, claiming that the two nations can build a united and strong Europe.

Speaking after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart, Ingrida Šimonytė, in Vilnius, Morawiecki noted that the talks centered on strengthening defense policy and joint military exercises to counter the threat from Russia.

He argued that the Central and Eastern European region is under a geopolitical curse for neighboring Russia and highlighted the importance of Poland and Lithuania working together to combat Russian aggression.

Šimonytė agreed that the two countries share a special partnership, with both nations having historically united in a desire for freedom. She emphasized the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries, stating that “without a safe Lithuania, there can be no safe Poland and vice versa.”

The leaders of both countries are active supporters of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. According to Morawiecki, the war in Ukraine has been a “moment of historical awakening,” reminding people of the existence of values worth living and dying for.

Šimonytė added that Russia’s imperial ambitions threaten not only Ukraine’s freedom but also democratic values and the rules-based world order of Europe.

The meeting between Morawiecki and Šimonytė underscores the importance of countries in the Central and Eastern European region working together to counter Russian aggression.

The meeting between Morawiecki and Šimonytė came after former Russian children’s rights ombudsman Pavel Astakhov made a controversial comment about murdering the Polish ambassador to Russia.

In response, Morawiecki emphasized that all threats, especially from Russia, should be taken seriously, “but one should never become intimidated,” referring to Astakhov’s statement regarding the Polish ambassador. He condemned Russia for blackmailing, threatening, and attempting to force decisions, stating that this is how Russia shows its true face.

In recent days, the city of Warsaw, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, took over a building that had been illegally occupied by the Russian Federation. The move followed a court ruling that obligated Russia to pay more than PLN 31 mln (USD 7.5 mln) with interest for the illegal occupation of the property.

The Polish Foreign Ministry condemns Astakhov’s statement and calls on Russia to ensure the safety of all diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention.