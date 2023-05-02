Israeli president, UK’s chief rabbi to walk to Charles’ coronation due to Sabbath

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis will walk to the coronation of King Charles in London on Saturday to abide by a religious prohibition on travel by car during the Jewish Sabbath, Herzog’s office said on Tuesday.

Rehearsal ahead of King’s coronation

see more

Herzog and his wife will represent Israel at the event and will stay at accommodation near Westminster Abbey, where Charles will be crowned in Britain’s first such ceremony in 70 years.

Herzog’s arrival is being coordinated with Rabbi Mirvis to ensure proper observance of the Sabbath, his office said in its statement.

Britain’s chief rabbi is due to deliver a special prayer at the service.

As the office the Archbishop of Canterbury informed, the ceremony will be attended by representatives of Jewish, Musli, Sikh, and Hindu religious communities.

The hymns sung during the coronation will include songs in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic.

“The service contains new elements that reflect the diversity of our contemporary society,’” Archbishop Justin Welby said in a statement. “It is my prayer that all who share in this service, whether they are of faith or no faith, will find ancient wisdom and new hope that brings inspiration and joy.”