Tinder unmatches Russia, announcing withdrawal from the country

Tinder owner Match Group has said it will quit Russia by June 30, citing the need to protect human rights, one of many Western firms to leave since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine last year.



Only 20% of foreign businesses have left Russian market: Media report

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 20 percent of foreign companies have left the Russian market, according to the independent…

see more

“We are committed to protecting human rights,” Match said in an annual impact report published on Monday. “Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023.”

Many digital services providers with few staff in Russia, such as Spotify and Netflix, pulled out shortly after Moscow began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

Match, whose brands include dating applications such as Tinder, Hinge and PlentyOfFish, has made few public statements about its Russian operations, but flagged negative impacts on its European business in March 2022.

The European police agency Europol said in September that dating apps were among the online platforms being “hijacked” by individuals for human trafficking purposes, drawing attention to the plight of Ukrainian refugees.