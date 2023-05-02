Police in Bali rescue 21 endangered turtles from poacher

The 21 endangered green sea turtles seized from a poacher in Bali by police on Sunday were being looked after by a local conservation center, officials reported, after which they will be returned to the wild.



Authorities raided a 46-year-old’s home after receiving multiple reports from locals on the suspected illegal trade of turtle meat for consumption. Bali police said a mix of small and large turtles were found in a maintenance pool.

The man could face a 5-year jail sentence and a hundred million rupiah (USD 6,792) fine.

Earlier this year, Indonesian authorities rescued 43 turtles from poachers during a routine navy patrol across Bali waters.

The population of green turtles, one the largest sea turtles, has been on a significant decline in recent years due to hunting, loss of beach nesting sites, and getting caught in fishing gear. They are also victims of the world’s growing ocean plastic waste crisis, as they often die after ingesting a large amount of plastics.