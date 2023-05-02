Poland to end state of epidemic amid few Covid-19 cases

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The epidemic state of emergency in Poland will end on July 1 owing to the fall in Covid cases, according to draft government legislation.

The state of emergency was declared over three years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A relevant draft regulation prepared by the Health Ministry was published on the government legislative centre’s website on Tuesday.

“The state of epidemic threat concerning infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is hereby revoked,” the draft reads, specifying the date of revocation as July 1, 2023.

“The decision to revoke the state of epidemic threat is justified by the motion of the Chief Sanitary Inspector filed with the Minister of Health on April 20, 2023, in which the Chief Sanitary Inspector motions for the revocation of the state owing to the current epidemiological situation, and in particular the decline in the number of diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections and the decline in the number of deaths and hospitalisations that has been observed recently,” the Health Ministry said in the rationale to the regulation.

Poland has already dropped most of its restrictions related to the coronavirus.