Polish health minister appeals to Pfizer to amend vaccine contract

Adam Niedzielski, the Polish health minister, has called on the shareholders of the US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to amend its contract with the EU for Covid-19 vaccines as Europe no longer needs so many.

The EU is still expecting to receive hundreds of millions of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines despite the epidemic having been largely contained. Poland and several other member states have pushed the European Commission to start negotiations with Pfizer in a bid to reduce the supply and the related spending.

In an open letter to Pfizer shareholders published on Tuesday, Niedzielski said that the firm’s deliveries made no sense in the current environment.

“Despite the stabilised epidemic situation in European Union countries, Pfizer is still planning to deliver hundreds of millions of vaccines to Europe,” he wrote. “This is utterly pointless from the public health point of view, as most of them will be destroyed due to the limited shelf life and limited demand.”

Niedzielski also expressed disappointment with the state of the current negotiations.

“The current proposal from Pfizer includes dose reduction, but still requires the payment of cancellation fee – half the price for a dose that hasn’t even been produced,” he complained.

The minister pointed out that Poland had since faced an additional and unexpected financial burden resulting from hosting more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

“Although solidarity is obvious under the circumstances, the financial cost of these actions is immense,” he wrote. “We would like to continue providing these services at the current level. We would also like to further develop healthcare programmes and deliver healthcare services for the general population.”

Expressing hope for an amicable solution to the problem, Niedzielski said that “Poles still want to believe that the pharmaceutical industry is about more than just earning money” and stressed that “destroying the vaccines with Pfizer’s logo will not help anyone to claim that this solution was found.”