Break the Fake 01.05

Since the Russians may not be as effective on the battlefields of Ukraine as they would like, their propaganda machine is nonetheless working at full capacity. Not only are they brainwashing their youngest generations, but the Kremlin seems to have found a gold mine – that is an army of well-trained, bemused Russian babushkas. If elderly people are that much prone to Moscow’s lies, what then must be happening in the brains of the youngsters? For this and more bizarre stories, watch the latest episode of Break the Fake.

