Demonstrations took place in France against the retirement reform. The annual workers day celebrations were tinged with labor disputes, not only in France but also in the UK. Across the ocean, yet another lender has had to be rescued in the U.S. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum predicts a meltdown in the global employment market, as the economy suffers and companies adopt new technologies such as AI. This and much more in the latest episode of Business Arena.
Business Arena 01.05
