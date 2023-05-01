Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces launched another wave of cruise missile attacks against Ukraine, which have become much rarer since Russia gave up on its campaign of destroying the Ukrainian power grid. Meanwhile, according to Western military officials, Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine appears to be waning, as its forces are mainly fighting to seize the Donbas after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv, in the early weeks of the war.
Military Mind 01.05
