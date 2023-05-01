World News 01.05

You are here
Poland marks its 19th anniversary of joining the EU. In the east, Moscow is continuing to lash out against Ukrainian civilians. On Sunday night the capital of Ukraine was once again targeted by a barrage of Russian missiles. Meanwhile, Sweden is holding its largest military exercises in over two decades – the Aurora 23. Check out the latest episode of World News to learn more about these and other matters you need to know from around the globe.

To talk about the latest developments in Ukraine, our guest was Frank Ledwidge, senior lecturer at Portsmouth University and former military officer.

