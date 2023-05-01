Over 800,000 Sudanese might flee country amid clashes between army, RSF: U.N.

More than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of fighting between military factions, including many who had already come there as refugees, a U.N. official said on Monday. In the face of the crisis, the Arab League has held an emergency meeting in Cairo, where the deputy delegate of Egypt said that approximately 40,000 Sudanese citizens had crossed into the country so far.

“Without a quick resolution of this crisis we will continue to see more people forced to flee in search of safety and basic assistance,” Raouf Mazou said during a U.N. member state briefing in Geneva.

“In consultation with all concerned governments and partners we’ve arrived at a planning figure of 815,000 people that may flee into the seven neighboring countries.”

The estimate includes around 580,000 Sudanese, he said, with the other existing refugees from South Sudan and elsewhere.

So far, he said some 73,000 people have already fled to Sudan’s neighbors: South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, and Libya.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Sudan on Tuesday, said Ramesh Rajasingham of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Griffiths was in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday to discuss the situation in Sudan, which he described as “catastrophic”.

“We need to find ways to get aid into the country and distribute it to those in need,” Griffiths wrote on Twitter.

In Nairobi today to meet with Kenyan and other leaders about the situation in #Sudan. The situation unfolding there since April 15 is catastrophic. We need to find ways to get aid into the country and distribute it to those in need.

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 1, 2023

Griffiths also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto for his efforts to support the urgent humanitarian action in Sudan.

In separate comments, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan said the humanitarian crisis was turning into a “full-blown catastrophe” and that the risk of spillover into neighboring countries was worrying.

“It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning the Sudan humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe,” Abdou Dieng told member states via video link.

Emergency Arab League meeting

The Arab League convened an emergency meeting in Cairo, the capital of Sudan’s neighboring Egypt. Sudan is also a member of the League.

This is the second emergency meeting held by the Arab League council to discuss Sudan’s ongoing armed conflict, with Monday’s session taking place after fighting reconvened and the frail ceasefire was broken in the Sudanese capital.

“Egypt received until this morning approximately 40,000 Sudanese citizens who crossed the Arqeen and Qastal crossings, near the southern Egyptian borders. Evacuation operations are ongoing, facilitated by the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Sudan and in cooperation with the Sudanese authorities,” Egypt’s deputy delegate, Obaida El-Dandarawy, said.

In addition, Egypt evacuated nearly 8,000 of its own civilians, “including a few cases that required air medical evacuation due to injuries”, as well as “2,500 foreigners of various nationalities, including international employees and correspondents”.

Sudanese deputy ambassador, Lamis Sati, called for the league to condemn the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries.

“We urge you to issue an explicit and strong condemnation of the rebellious Rapid Support Forces, that also reflects the support of your council with the Sudanese people and with the legitimacy of the Sudanese Armed forces,” she said.

Fahad Al-Khamali, Saudi Arabia’s deputy delegate stressed “the importance of committing to the current ceasefire, and the protection of civilians and diplomatic missions, and the provision of safe passages for humanitarian workers”.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since long-simmering tensions between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.