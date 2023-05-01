Poland’s EU presidency to focus on tightening cooperation with US, Duda says

"One of the absolutely most important priorities of our presidency in the European Union… will be strengthening cooperation with the United States, strengthening Euro-Atlantic ties," Duda Said.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Monday, marking the 19th anniversary of Poland’s accession to the European Union, that strengthening cooperation with the United States will be the priority of the Polish presidency in the bloc.

During a joint speech with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Duda said that Poland is already preparing to its presidency over the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

“It will be a very important moment. We want to be able to settle in the (European) Union as much as possible in the interest of the Republic of Poland,” he said.

According to Duda, Poland’s EU presidency will have several priorities, as he agreed with Morawiecki.

“One of the absolutely most important priorities of our presidency in the European Union… will be strengthening cooperation with the United States, strengthening Euro-Atlantic ties,” he said, adding that he meant both economic and security cooperation.

“More United States in Europe, more European Union in the United States,” he added.

Duda said that he and Morawiecki had informed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, about this priority when he was visiting Warsaw in February.

“Cooperation with the United States is of fundamental importance to us, also for the building of our security,” he said citing support for Ukraine, the presence of US troops in Poland and strengthening Nato’s eastern flank as examples of US security activities.

As the second priority of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union Duda mentioned striving to ensure that Ukraine, together with Moldova, becomes part of the EU.

He added that the countries of the Western Balkans should also be accepted into the bloc.

Another priority of Poland’s EU presidency, according to Duda, is participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We would like the European Union and us in the European Union to carry out this reconstruction of Ukraine. For this we need funds, for this we need not only our cooperation with all our partners in the European Union, but also a good attitude and good functioning of European institutions in this direction,” he said.