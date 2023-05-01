Elephants parade in Hindu festival

Carrying effigies of Hindu deities on their heads, elephants marched through India’s southern Thrissur city with thousands of devotees gathered to watch the parade – a mainstay of Thrissur Pooram – an annual Hindu festival.



The figures of Hindu gods and goddesses were cut out from wood, gilded, enameled, and mounted on the elephants’ heads prior to the parade. The elephants then marched toward the Vadakkunnathan Temple as priests played musical instruments as devotees cheered.

“It is one of the best festivals in the world where you can see everything. You have the best fireworks, a group of elephants coming in, the best music and the best crowd,” said Thrissur District Collector, Krishna Teja.

Thrissur Pooram is celebrated on the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam, generally falling between April and May.