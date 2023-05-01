Russian army is 3rd-rate, unable to achieve even minor victories: analyst

Although there are words of Ukraine’s nearing counter-offensive, the frontline seems to have stabilized around Bakhmut, Donetsk region, which, to the mind of TVP World’s guest analyst Jason Jay Smart, indicates that the Russian army demonstrates much more deplorable capabilities than what its pre-war reputation made people to believe.



“Russia has always been credited as having one of the world’s greatest armies, the fact is, they have made no progress in a couple of months now,” TVP World’s guest said.

“The city of Bakhmut, which was a city of 17,000 people before the war, not a huge city by any means, is something they are unable to take,” Smart said. “So, imagine they had believed that they could take Kyiv in three days. It shows you how completely they are detached from the reality of the situation.”

“The Russian military is a third-rate army and it’s unable to achieve minor victories in Ukraine,” he stressed.

