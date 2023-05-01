Paraguay’s conservatives score landslide election victory, dispelling Taiwan fears

Sunday was a day of celebration for Paraguayan conservative economist Santiago Peña, who won the country’s presidential election on the day, bolstering the ruling Colorado Party’s political rule in the country and dispelling fears about the end of diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Peña, aged 44, who has pledged to maintain Paraguay’s long-standing Taiwan relations, had 42.7 percent of the vote with 99.9 percent of ballots counted, a more than 15-point lead over center-left rival Efrain Alegre, who has argued for switching allegiance to China.

“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Peña said in a speech. Alegre acknowledged the result. Current President Mario Abdo congratulated Peña as “president-elect”, as did the leaders of Brazil and Argentina.

Colorado and right-wing party candidates also performed strongly in congressional elections and governor races, with some provinces recording a historic Colorado majority over opposition rivals.

The election result leaves Peña facing a challenge to rev up Paraguay’s farm-driven economy, shrink a major fiscal deficit and navigate rising pressures from soy and beef producers to ditch Taiwan in favor of China and its huge markets.

“We have a lot to do, after the last years of economic stagnation, of fiscal deficit, the task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party,” Peña said in his victory speech, calling for “unity and consensus”.

It also underscores the dominance of the Colorado Party, which has ruled for all but five of the last 75 years and has a fierce campaign machine, despite rising discontent from some voters over the slowing economy and corruption allegations.

Dry weather helped voter turn-out, analysts said, with queues to cast ballots long after polling stations were formally meant to close at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT).

“All day we’ve observed high levels of participation,” an observer for the Organization of American States (OAS) electoral mission said.

Not all voters were happy, however, reflected in a larger-than-expected share for populist Paraguayo Cubas who had almost 23 percent of the vote in third place, reflecting wider support for anti-establishment candidates around Latin America.

The Colorado Party has dominated politics in the landlocked South American country since the 1950s. But its popularity has been hit by a slowing economy and graft allegations.

The build-up to the election has been dominated by the economy, corruption allegations and the candidates’ views on Taiwan. Paraguay is one of only 13 nations to maintain formal diplomatic ties with the democratically governed island that China views as its territory.

Congratulations from Taiwan

Taiwan’s ambassador in Asuncion offered his congratulations to Peña on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Based on shared values such as democracy and freedom and the traditional friendship between the two countries, our country will continue to deepen cooperation and exchanges with the new government of Paraguay,” the ministry said.

Alegre had criticized those ties, which have made it hard to sell soy and beef to China, a major global buyer. Peña had said he would maintain ties with Taiwan.

Alegre on Sunday warned of reports of voter obstruction in the north of the country and said he would not “give in” to attempts to prevent citizen participation.