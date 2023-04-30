Acting in theater, cinema totally different: Malkovich for TVP World

John Malkovich, a renowned American actor, filmmaker and theater director, joined TVP World to discuss his latest works and reveal some details regarding what is like to be a movie or theater performer.



Asked whether one has to be professionally trained to become an actor, our guest pointed out that there is a difference between starring in movies and theater plays.

“I do not think you have to be trained to be a movie actor,” he said, adding that that is something one can learn by themselves.

However, he emphasized, “being a theater actor is quite a different thing.”

On a question of whether he prefers to star in movies or theater plays, he answered that he has been associated with theaters for much longer and feels “more at home” there.

Learn more by watching the full interview above.