Counteroffensive to start despite no Western aircraft: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Kyiv will launch its counter-offensive against Russian forces despite not having received Western fighter aircraft.



The president has on multiple occasions appealed to widen the scope of Western military aid for Ukraine.

“Frankly speaking, it would help us a lot. But we also understand that we can’t drag it [the counteroffensive] out, which is why we’ll start before we receive F-16 [aircraft] or other models,” he said.

Speaking to Scandinavian journalists in Kyiv, he added that there were countries that have F-16 and other “Western kind aircraft” that were “ready to help us.” Zelenskyy did not specify which countries those were.

The Ukrainian airforce only has Soviet-era fighter aircraft.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had pressed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on this point at a meeting in Kyiv on April 20, and said it was time for the military alliance to open its doors to Ukrainian membership.

After weathering a Russian winter and spring offensive that has made only small advances in the east, Ukraine now hopes to retake land in its south and east in a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months.