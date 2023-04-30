Most Poles fear gov’t unable to combat inflation

Over 67 percent of Poles are of the opinion that that the government will be unable to combat high inflation, a recent poll has found.

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 14.7 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in April 2023, according to a flash estimate published by the Central Statistical Office (GUS) on April 28.

In March 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 16.1 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month.

In all, 67.6 percent of the respondents said they feared the government would fail to combat the current high inflation, 17.1 percent did not share this view and 15.3 percent did not have an opinion on the matter, according to the SW Research survey for rp.pl.

SW Research conducted the poll on a sample of 800 adult respondents on April 25 and 26.