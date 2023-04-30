Ukrainian defender fallen in Donbas laid to rest under a white-and-red flag

Poland was his second home. That is why it was so important for his loved ones to fulfill the soldier’s last wish. Bohdan Shcherbyk, who died on the frontline in Donbas, wanted to be laid to rest under the Polish and Ukrainian flags.



His last wish was not a sudden whim. For the past eight years, he had lived and worked in Poland, the country to which he was extremely grateful for all the help it provided to his compatriots after the war broke out.

According to his mother, Bohdan always wanted to open a car wash and was saving money to do so after his return to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the unjustified Russian aggression thwarted these plans. When his country needed him, he came back, swore an oath, and helped defend it from the Kremlin’s forces.

He died on the frontline in Donbas.

Watch TVP World’s touching documentary dedicated to the fallen Ukrainian defender.