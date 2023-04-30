Dancing away the May holiday

John Beauchamp

A little bit of a folk twist coming up in this episode of The Debrief as we’re at the Mazurkas of The World Festival in Warsaw.

The festival is a folk celebration which lasts for four days at the end of April, with concerts, dances, singing and instrument workshops, children’s activities, even an all-night folk dance party.

One of the highlights of the Mazurkas of The World Festival is the folk instrument fair .

In this episode, host John Beauchamp meets with two folk instrument makers – Jakub Podskarbi and Edward Reszke – and also with one of the festival’s organisers and folk musician Piotr Piszczatowski.

We also listen in on one of the groups taking part in the festival, the Wesołe Mazurki children’s folk group from Warsaw’s Praga district.

