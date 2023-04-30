Sensitive files on nuclear submarine found in English pub restroom

British services have launched an investigation into the alleged finding of Royal Navy documents marked “official sensitive” in a Wetherspoons pub restroom in Barrow-in-Furness, England, media reported. The files reportedly concerned HMS Anson, the most recent of the navy’s cutting-edge nuclear-powered submarines.



According to “The Sun” daily, the files showed the inner workings of the ­torpedo-loaded vessel, including key details regarding its hydraulics, which control torpedo hatches.

They were reportedly found with a Royal Navy lanyard from the new GBP 1.3 bn (USD 1.63 bn) submarine.

In response to the unusual discovery, a Royal Navy spokesman said that “these are generic training documents that carry no classified information.”

“However, we take all security matters extremely seriously and will investigate the circumstances of their discovery,” the person said.

Secret plans from £1.3billion nuclear submarine found in toilet cubicle at Wetherspoons pubhttps://t.co/OKFTcHaVcw

— The Sun (@TheSun) April 29, 2023

Ryan Ramsey, a former submarine captain commander, claimed it appeared that the files had been taken off the ship “to study.”

“It is good to see their [cadets] commitment to training, but the pub is probably the wrong place,” he told The Sun.

The Furness Railway pub, where the discovery was made, is a short walk from the BAE Systems shipyard – one of the world’s largest builders of complex warships and where HMS Anson was built, independent.co.uk wrote.