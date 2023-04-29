Paraguay preparing for presidential elections

In preparation for Paraguay’s presidential elections on Sunday, electoral authorities began sending out polling and balloting kits across the country on Friday (April 28) and Saturday (April 29).

Guarded by the army, officials loaded trucks with boxes full of ballot papers, ballot boxes, plastic voting booths, voter registers, indelible ink, certificates, and more.

On a visit to his campaign team’s election monitoring center, center-left coalition candidate Efraín Alegre said it was essential to guarantee controls at all polling stations to ensure clean and transparent elections.

Alegre will face the candidate of the ruling Colorado party, Santiago Peña.

The results of the latest polls are not conclusive. Pollster Atlas Intel published on Tuesday (April 25) that Alegre was leading with 34.3 percent against Peña’s 32.8 percent. On the other hand, Ati Snead polls on Monday (April 24) showed Peña leading with 43.1 percent over Alegre’s 30.2 percent.

Paraguayans will also elect 45 senators, 80 deputies, and 17 governors on Sunday.