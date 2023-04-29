Rehearsal ahead of King’s coronation

On Friday, April 28, hundreds of members of the Household Division marched in Aldershot, England, as part of a rehearsal for the upcoming coronation procession of King Charles. The procession followed a mock route up Queen’s Avenue in Aldershot.



Luxurious coach procession for King Charles’ coronation

Brigade Major of the Household Division, Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, who is leading the procession, stated that the coronation is a significant moment for the country, with traditions dating back a thousand years. He added that he has been planning the event for six months and is proud to be a part of it.

Trooper Holbrook, a member of the marching party, expressed her pride in being a part of the coronation, saying that it felt “surreal.” Platoon Commander in 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Second Lieutenant Smith, referred to the coronation as a monumental event, adding that it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for everyone involved.

The dismounted detachment commander, Major Nicholas Wright, stated that he hopes viewers will be happy and surprised by the execution of the state ceremony and public duties by the British Army and the military.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. The ceremony is set to be full of resplendent pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.