Over 10 oil tanks were destroyed in Crimea blast: Ukraine

An explosion on the Russian-occupied port of Sevastopol on April 29 destroyed over 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of around 40,000 tons, according to a Ukrainian military intelligence official, Andriy Yusov.

Russia bombs cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

Russia attacked cities in a wide arc across Ukraine early on Friday, from the capital, Kyiv, through central and southern regions and at least five…

see more

Yusov, however, did not claim responsibility for the explosion and called it “God’s punishment” for a Russian strike on a Ukrainian city on Friday.

The fire, which was caused by a drone hit, did not result in any injuries, and the Russian authorities have reported that the fuel reserves were not used for petrol station deliveries, suggesting that the depot was used for military purposes.

The magnitude of the fire warranted a level-four alert, which is the highest level available. Yusov advised residents “not to be near military facilities in the near future and facilities that provide the aggressor’s army.”

Russia seized Crimea in 2014, and Ukraine has not acknowledged involvement in any of several attacks in Crimea since Russia’s invasion of the rest of Ukraine.

Ukraine says it will fight to expel Russia from Crimea and all other territory that Russia has occupied in the ongoing war.