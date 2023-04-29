Inca-redible effort by Peruvian govt leads to 181 repatriated cultural goods

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry recently announced that it had recovered 181 cultural goods including, ancient paintings, coins, and a historical document signed by Simon Bolivar from countries in the Americas and Europe.

Three paintings from the Cusco School, a document signed by Simon Bolivar and two manuscripts written by viceroys, four archaeological pieces, a lithic piece, and 170 coins from the viceregal era and the early days of the Republic are among the objects recovered by the Peruvian government.

En el Palacio de Torre Tagle, el Secretario General Elmer Schialer entregó a la Viceministra de Patrimonio Cultural e Industrias Culturales, Haydee Rosas, 181 bienes que fueron repatriados desde 🇩🇪,🇦🇷, 🇪🇸,🇺🇸, 🇬🇧 y 🇨🇭, gracias a las gestiones de nuestras misiones diplomáticas. pic.twitter.com/t2vhXkOkAu

The objects were repatriated from Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Argentina, and the United States.

According to the Peruvian government, in the last four years, nearly two thousand historical and documentary archaeological artifacts have been repatriated.