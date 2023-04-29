Turkey’s Baykar to start production of new combat drone next year

Turkey’s defense firm, Baykar, has announced plans to begin production of its new unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Kızılelma, next year. The 15-meter-long jet-powered drone is designed to be highly autonomous, able to perform air and ground missions, and perform air attacks autonomously under human purview.



Turkey’s Baykar to complete plant in Ukraine in two years: CEO

In two years, Turkish defence company Baykar will wrap up the construction of its manufacturing plant in Ukraine, the firm’s chief executive said…

see more

Baykar’s chairman, Selçuk Bayraktar, who led the design of the drone, says it expresses a whole new future for combat aviation and marks Turkey’s entry into the elite club of countries that produce advanced drones for military use.

Baykar is already well-known for its light drone, TB-2, which has been exported to several countries. The Kızılelma drone, which is fast, agile, and works alongside fighter jets, is set to expand Baykar’s product range.

Baykar plans to begin production in small quantities next year, with deployment on Turkey’s amphibious ship scheduled for the same year. The craft has already generated interest from international buyers, although its specialized capabilities may restrict it from being exported to some markets.

The drone made its first flight in December 2022 and began formation flight tests with Baykar’s other drones in April. Bayraktar sees the drone as the culmination of a national aspiration and a product that showcases Turkey’s emergence as a game maker in the aviation sector.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of an aerospace and technology festival organized by Bayraktar’s foundation. The drone marks another high-profile military project, and Bayraktar believes it will consolidate Turkey’s position as a player in the world of military aviation.