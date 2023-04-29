Five dead in Texas shooting, perpetrator on the loose

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police.



The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.

When the authorities arrived, there were at least 10 persons inside the house, and the victims ranged in age from eight to forty.

The shooting’s youngest victim was 8 years old, and two female casualties were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children that were still alive ABC News reported, quoting the investigators.

#Cleveland #Texas police give update on shooting pic.twitter.com/tvRcti3l9U

— Wake Up Waverly (@WaverlyWakeUp) April 29, 2023

Authorities describe the suspect as an intoxicated Mexican male wielding an AR-15-style rifle. He is reportedly about 5’8″ tall and was last seen with short black hair, black work boots, a black shirt, and blue pants.