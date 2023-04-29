Ukraine: fuel tank set ablaze in Russian-occupied city

A fuel tank was ablaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in what appeared to be a drone strike, the Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.



“According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a drone hit,” Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that no one was hurt in Saturday’s fire.

“The situation is under the control of our firefighters and all operative services,” he wrote. “Since the volume of fuel is large, it will take time to localize the fire.”

Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has come under repeated air attacks since Russia’s full-fledged invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Early on 29 April, a fire broke out at a Russian-controlled fuel depot in Sevastopol's Cossack Bay in occupied Crimea.

Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.