Break the Fake 28.04
This episode of the program covers the latest Russian propaganda on how Russia is to “deal” with Germany, the Baltic States, and Finland after the U.S. leaves Europe for good. Furthermore, the Security Service of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation of a Russian soldier with his girlfriend, who admitted to repeatedly executing Ukrainian soldiers.