UAE Sheikh appoints another of his sons as deputy ruler of the Emirate of Dubai

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has appointed his son, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, as the second deputy ruler of the emirate.

The move follows the death of the Sheikh’s brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who had served as the long-standing deputy ruler until 2021.

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed appointed another of his sons, Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as the first deputy ruler. This new decree means that Dubai now has two deputy rulers.

#Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, issues a decree appointing Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as first deputy ruler and Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as second deputy ruler.https://t.co/z6OCYJk36h pic.twitter.com/x7LVBJtoeI

Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has been a deputy ruler since 2008 and is currently serving as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum is the chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Overall, the Sheikh’s appointment of his sons as the first and second deputy rulers of Dubai, is a significant development in the emirate’s political landscape, further consolidating power within the ruling family.