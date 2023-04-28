You are here
Home > News > UAE Sheikh appoints another of his sons as deputy ruler of the Emirate of Dubai

UAE Sheikh appoints another of his sons as deputy ruler of the Emirate of Dubai

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has appointed his son, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, as the second deputy ruler of the emirate.

The move follows the death of the Sheikh’s brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who had served as the long-standing deputy ruler until 2021.

In addition, Sheikh Mohammed appointed another of his sons, Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as the first deputy ruler. This new decree means that Dubai now has two deputy rulers.

#Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, issues a decree appointing Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as first deputy ruler and Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum as second deputy ruler.https://t.co/z6OCYJk36h pic.twitter.com/x7LVBJtoeI

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 28, 2023

Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has been a deputy ruler since 2008 and is currently serving as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum is the chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Overall, the Sheikh’s appointment of his sons as the first and second deputy rulers of Dubai, is a significant development in the emirate’s political landscape, further consolidating power within the ruling family.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top