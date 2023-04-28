The Baltic Opera Festival, which was established in the Polish Tri-City area on the initiative of prominent singer, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, is scheduled to take place between July 14 and 17. The idea behind this new cyclical music festival is to draw on the pre-war tradition of opera festivals.
Pulse of Culture 28.04
The Baltic Opera Festival, which was established in the Polish Tri-City area on the initiative of prominent singer, bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, is scheduled to take place between July 14 and 17. The idea behind this new cyclical music festival is to draw on the pre-war tradition of opera festivals.