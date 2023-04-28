In this episode, we brought you a special report on the international isolation of Afghanistan since 2021. It has been almost two years since the Taliban took over the country. The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating day by day, and the new ruling power’s human rights violations and brutality are well-documented.
Eastern Express 28.04
