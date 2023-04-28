I am sure Ukraine will become an EU and NATO member, says Czech President

“I am convinced that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and NATO,” Czech President Petr Pavel, who arrived in Kyiv on Friday on a visit with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, said.

“We brought the message to the Ukrainian authorities that we will be on their side. It is absolutely clear that Ukraine has fully deserved membership of NATO and the EU,” Pavel said at a joint press conference with Čaputová and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It [Ukraine] has earned it with its resilience, courage, opposition [to the Russian aggressor], and fight for freedom,” Pavel noted, declaring that Prague is ready to share with Kyiv its experience on the road to membership.

UA membership in the EU and NATO is not a question of if, but when. I have assured @ZelenskyyUa that CZ will keep reminding that UA deserves to be full-fledged member of the family of democratic countries. I will push for accesion talks with the EU to start by the end of the year pic.twitter.com/LJFIj6FXtB

— Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) April 28, 2023

Every aid given to Ukraine counts

Zelenskyy earlier held talks with Pavel and Čaputová, during which he thanked them for the support given to Ukraine in repelling Russia’s aggression. For their part, the Ukrainian president’s guests assured that Kyiv could count on their solidarity.

The Ukrainian president also referred to the planned counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army and the supply of weapons necessary. “Every aid given to Ukraine, air defense system, combat aircraft, every cannon and armored vehicle with the help of which we defend ourselves against Russian aggression is a rescue for our people,” he said.

“I believe that one of the main conclusions of our talks today should be that there can be no defense taboos in matters of security assistance. Any artificial restriction for Ukraine is another terrorist opportunity for the Russian Federation,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Joint declaration

After the talks, the heads of state signed a joint declaration which, among other things, criticized Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and stressed that those responsible for it and the crimes committed in the country should be punished.

Our 1st joint visit abroad w/ @PresidentCZ is to #Ukraine, bringing a message of friendship, solidarity & support. #Slovakia, #Czechia and #Ukraine share parts of common history — and we also share our common future. pic.twitter.com/SOcKwjfxBu

— Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) April 28, 2023

The document also included words on the need to continue sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine in European and Euro-Atlantic integration and post-war reconstruction of the country.