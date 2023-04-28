Inquiries into unidentified object soon to yield results, army says

"Right now there is an intensive inquiry on, lots of checking and exchanges between various institutions," general Piotrowski said.

Inquiries into the remnants of an unidentified military object found on Thursday near Bydgoszcz, northern Poland, are underway and should bring results soon, a high-ranking military official said on Friday.

General Tomasz Piotrowski, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said the situation was under control. Piotrowski added that investigators were currently trying to determine the object’s origins and the circumstances under which it found itself in the area where its remnants were found.

“Right now there is an intensive inquiry on, lots of checking and exchanges between various institutions,” Piotrowski said.

The district military prosecutor’s office in the northern city of Gdańsk launched an investigation after the remnants on an unidentified aerial military object were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz on Thursday.

The Polish Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the situation posed no threats to local residents.