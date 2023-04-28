Russia targets Ukrainian civilians again, killing at least 17

A Russian rocket hit an apartment block in Uman on Friday, killing at least 17 people, including 3 children, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Services.



Russia bombs cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

Russia attacked cities in a wide arc across Ukraine early on Friday, from the capital, Kyiv, through central and southern regions and at least five…

see more

Local residents, friends and family members watched rescue workers carry the bodies of the people killed after a Russian air strike hit a residential apartment block.

Firefighters transported body bags from the scene as fellow colleagues continued with rescue efforts to find survivors under the rubble.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a residential apartment building that had been struck on an upper floor. Others tried to sift through the debris of the flats, much of it having destroyed cars parked nearby.

Video of a destroyed residential house in #Uman from a drone.

Video: Radio Liberty pic.twitter.com/fNwyjBWJWv

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 28, 2023

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday.

Beginning late last year, the aggressor has been launching such attacks roughly weekly, though they had tapered off as winter ended, with Western countries saying Moscow had used up much of its long-range missile arsenal.

Friday’s early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try retake Russian-occupied territory.