Poland signs EUR 2.16 bn contract to upgrade its air defense systems

Poland ordered British surface-to-air missiles as the country strives to enhance its air defenses in the wake of the Russian war on Ukraine.

The Polish Defense Ministry’s Armaments Agency (AU) signed a deal to buy Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMMs) and launchers for the Polish Army from MBDA UK, the British subsidiary of the pan-European missile systems producer.

MBDA is proud to sign a £1.9 billion contract to supply CAMM missiles and iLaunchers for Poland's PILICA+ air defence upgrade programme – the largest short-range air defence project among European NATO countries.

— MBDA UK

The contract between AU and MBDA provides for the delivery of 44 iLaunchers and several hundred CAMM missiles for Poland’s PILICA+ air defense upgrade program for 2025-2029, Krzysztof Płatek, a spokesman for AU wrote on Twitter on Friday.

MBDA said in a press statement on Friday that the deal valued at GBP 1.9 billion (EUR 2.16 bln) “will support Poland’s modernization and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defense batteries – making it the largest European short-range air defense acquisition program in NATO.”

MBDA's CAMM missile will quickly deliver a major enhancement to the capabilities of the Polish PILICA+ system in ensuring the defence of high-value and mobile assets.

— MBDA UK

The British-designed system can engage air and missile targets up to 25 kilometers away, according to MBDA.

“Another step in the PILICA+ program. This is a step-up in the ability to strike air targets and increase the capabilities of Polish air defense,” Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on social media.

“I am delighted that the UK and Poland’s deep and historic defense ties take another step forward with the signing of the largest ever UK defense export deal with Poland,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement on Friday.

PILICA and PILICA+ are very short-range anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems. Their task is to combat unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, airplanes, and cruise missiles at a distance of up to five kilometers. They are used to protect airports and military groups and to act as a direct defense asset for the Patriot missile batteries.