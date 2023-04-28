Pope Francis warns of rising nationalism during Hungary visit

Pope Francis, starting a trip to Hungary, on Friday pointedly warned of the dangers of rising nationalism in Europe and told the Budapest government that accepting migrants along with the rest of the continent would be a true sign of Christianity.



Pope Francis arrives in Hungary to talk Ukraine, migration

Pope Francis flew into Hungary on Friday commencing a three-day trip with the war in Ukraine, migration and Europe’s Christian roots expected to…

see more

In a hard-hitting speech to government leaders including Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has had a series of run-ins with the European Union, Francis also urged a rejection of “self-referential forms of populism” and strictly nationalist interests.

The Pope called for a return to the “European soul” envisioned by those who laid the groundwork for modern Europe after World War Two, saying nations had to “look beyond national boundaries”.

Speaking on the day that Russia hit Ukraine with the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, Francis made another appeal for an end to the war there, calling for “creative efforts for peace” to drown out the “soloists of war”.

The three-day visit is the 86-year-old pope’s first trip since he was admitted to a hospital for bronchitis in March.

After meeting with Hungary's authorities, Pope Francis visits the terrace behind the former Carmelite Convent to enjoy the view of Budapest, accompanied by President Novák and Prime Minister Orbán.#PopeInHungary pic.twitter.com/k5UGAtXt5l

— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 28, 2023

Looking cheerful, Francis, who has a knee ailment, used a cane to walk by welcoming dignitaries and children in national dress at the airport. In recent arrivals, he used a wheelchair.

Asked by reporters about his health on the flight from Rome, the pope joked, saying “I’m still alive” and ‘stubborn weeds never die.”

Francis is keeping to a promise of an official visit to Hungary, after a stop of only seven hours to close a Church congress in Budapest in 2021 on his way to Slovakia, leaving many feeling slighted.