We are finishing preparations for a counter-offensive: Ukrainian MoD

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said that preparations of troops and military equipment for a counter-offensive against the Russian army are at the final stage. ”In general, we are ready. If God allows, the weather will be good and the command takes the appropriate decision, we will proceed to action,” he added.

“We’re finishing the preparations. Apart from the supply of weapons, it is also important for our soldiers to master the use of these weapons. We received very modern equipment. Regardless of the Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Leopard 1 tanks will also arrive at a later stage. We are also waiting for the Abrams, but I don’t think they can be used in the upcoming counter-offensive,” said Reznikov, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the minister the Ukrainian army has also received a large number of armored vehicles including U.S. Bradleys and German Marders.

“Now it is up to the general staff, and the army’s commanders,” added Reznikov, suggesting the possibility of a quick start of offensive operations.

Recently the Ukrainians have been hinting at the possibility of a counter-offensive, which would take place after repelling Russian attacks in the Donbas. However, the authorities emphasized that no offensive operations against the Russian forces may begin until the Ukrainian army gathers enough modern weapons, including tanks, armored vehicles, and jet fighters donated by NATO countries, and until the training of Ukrainian soldiers is complete.

The majority of commentators believe that Zaporizhzhia is the most likely place for a counter-offensive, as the Ukrainian army could launch an attack towards Melitopol and the coast of the Sea of Azov.