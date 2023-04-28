Polish FM visits Tbilisi, discusses Georgia’s integration with the EU

The progress and challenges in Georgia’s integration process with the European Union, as well as security issues in the region after the Russian aggression in Ukraine, were the main topics of discussions between Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and top Georgian politicians in Tbilisi.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement, Rau conducted a working visit to Georgia from Wednesday to Friday, where he met with President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili.

The main focus of the talks, as reported by the Ministry, was the progress and challenges in Georgia’s integration process with the European Union, particularly regarding the fulfillment of the 12 recommendations by the European Commission and the provisions of the Association Agreement.

“The Minister expressed Poland’s support for Georgia to obtain the status of a candidate country for EU membership immediately after fulfilling the recommendations of the European Commission. The Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that European integration is the only prospective direction for Tbilisi that guarantees stability, prosperity, and security,” read the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the discussions during the meetings in Georgia also addressed security issues in the region after the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Minister Rau also raised the issue related to the health situation of Mikheil Saakashvili, appealing for the acceptance of proposals aimed at saving the former president’s health.

The head of Polish diplomacy also met with representatives of opposition groups, who shared their assessments of the current situation in the country and their opinions regarding its future prospects.