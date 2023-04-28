S. Korean President offers Biden ‘American Pie’

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol dazzled the guests present at the White House State dinner thrown by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday with an impromptu performance of the iconic “American Pie”.



The delivery prompted the author of the song American singer-songwriter Don McLean to joke on Thursday that he was planning to sing his piece with the South Korean President.

“I intend to go over to South Korea next year and sing it with the president, so that’s probably going to be another news story,” McLean joked on Thursday. “He wanted me at the White House to sing the song, but I’m in Australia right now on tour.”

The Wednesday White House state dinner was a glamorous affair with an all-star guest list including Angelina Jolie and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.

U.S. President Biden struck a nostalgic note recalling how his sons would sing McLean’s 1971 hit “American Pie” when driving to school.

“We know this is one of your favorite songs,” he said addressing President Yoon. Then the S. Korean official launched into the classic drawing cheers from the crowd.

Apart from a standing ovation, Yoon was presented by Biden with a guitar signed by McLean.